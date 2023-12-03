The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Dirty Harry

In 1971, Clint Eastwood's Harry Callahan saved San Francisco from a theatrical serial killer while simultaneously establishing the "loose canon" genre of cop movies. "Dirty Harry" saw Andrew Robinson's Scorpio Killer sniping innocent Franciscans before he's taken down by Eastwood's lone wolf cop, in a film that caused significant controversy upon its release with many critics accusing it of being fascist propaganda. As time has gone on, the prevailing view of the film has become much more favorable, and "Dirty Harry" is now considered easily one of the best films of the 1970s, and even 21st century as a whole.

That's a good thing, because despite the fact that Eastwood's cavalier inspector appears to be a walking endorsement of police brutality and extreme right-wing values, the movie as a whole should leave any discerning viewer conflicted and reflective. After all, director Don Siegel obviously went to great lengths to draw a parallel between Callahan's violent nature and the Scorpio Killer's depraved deeds. But too often, the conversation surrounding "Dirty Harry" becomes mired in the film's supposed politics and totally overlooks the fact that this is one hell of an action thriller. Eastwood's first outing as Harry Callahan remains as gripping as it was when it first arrived in 1971, with Siegel making excellent use of the San Francisco backdrop to deliver an unforgettable adventure.

For these reasons, "Dirty Harry" will always be remembered as one of the greats, long after the people involved with its production have passed on. It's now been a good 50-odd years since the movie first debuted, during which time many of the cast and crew have indeed departed. With that in mind, here's a rundown of who's still knocking about half a century after "Dirty Harry" was released.