Gary Graham Played More Star Trek Characters Than You May Have Realized

On the morning of January 23, 2024, actor Gary Graham, star of the "Alien Nation" TV series, the cult classic "Robot Jox," and multiple-time "Star Trek" supporting player, passed away at the age of 74. Graham had a prolific acting career, appearing in single episodes of many of the hottest TV shows of his day, including "Starsky & Hutch," "The Incredible Hulk," Knots Landing," "CHiPs," "T.J. Hooker," "Hunter," "M.A.N.T.I.S.," "Diagnosis Murder," "Ally McBeal," "JAG," and "Nip/Tuck." He had an easy demeanor, allowing him to play comedic affable characters just as well as intense, serious ones.

Trekkies likely know Graham best for playing Soval on "Star Trek: Enterprise." Soval was the snippy Vulcan ambassador who oversaw Earth's very, very slow transition from post-war ruin to a thriving society ready for space exploration. In the timeline of "Star Trek," humanity discovers warp-speed flight while the world is recovering from nuclear devastation. On the very first Earth warp flight, humans attracted the attention of some passing Vulcans who landed to say hello. Vulcans then began visiting Earth regularly, helping the planet recover and ensuring we were prepared for long-range space missions. This process took a century. Soval was there at the start of "Enterprise" to express his continued concern for humans' inability to traverse the heavens confidently.

Soval appeared in 11 episodes of "Enterprise," eventually admiring humans' tenacity and adaptability on their first space flight. Graham played Soval as an insufferable killjoy, eager to point out flaws in humans and criticize their abilities to do just about anything. When he softened, it meant a lot.

But that wasn't the first time Graham was on "Star Trek," nor was it his last. Indeed, Graham became one of the more prolific participants in "Star Trek" fan films in the extensive Trekkie filmmaker community.