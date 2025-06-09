Reacher's Alan Ritchson Feels Movie Sets Can't Work Without This Unsung Hero
Alan Ritchson has become the toast of Tinseltown since he started playing Jack Reacher, the towering titular character of Amazon Prime Video's "Reacher," in 2022. Though by no means an unknown commodity before the show, "Reacher" marked the actor's transition from a reliable supporting player to a fire-forged star who can carry a popular project on his broad shoulders ... not to mention /Film's favorite pick to play Batman in the DC Universe.
Ritchson's profile may have risen dramatically in a relatively short time span, but that doesn't mean he's lost the ability to connect with the unsung heroes of his industry. While discussing his 2024 movie "Ordinary Angels" in an interview with Collider, the actor took a moment to praise an oft-forgotten key part of film production — the catering department:
"People don't realize, you know, food is expensive. The food doesn't care if it's a $100 million film or a tiny indie, it's still like, 'You gotta buy me, you gotta pay for me, and feed all these people.' And to be able to do that in a way where everybody feels taken care of in that regard takes a little creativity for that department. So, totally an unsung hero."
Caterers are just one of the many unsung departments that are crucial in film production
Alan Ritchson's comments about catering are a no doubt welcome nod to an absolutely crucial but often overlooked area of film production. It's also a great reminder of just how much work goes into making movies and TV shows — and how much of it is incredibly easy to forget when you see the finished product.
Examples of the efforts that go on behind the scenes of every production are all around us, and even when you don't immediately recognize their contributions, they all work hard to make the end product as good as possible. For instance, Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) seemingly underwhelming and casual new style on the Paramount+ "Frasier" revival is actually prohibitively expensive, which is a testament to the work the costume department put in to portray the aging Frasier's decreased need to dress up while still keeping the character's love of high-end luxury intact. Likewise, Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza's "Warfare" makes every single sound matter, as the seemingly chaotic sound design is actually custom-crafted to convey what it's like to be in a firefight.
While catering's influence is generally less noticeable in a finished show or movie, Ritchson is right in saying that it's a highly important part of a set. Fortunately, he's far from the only Hollywood notable who has recognized its importance. In fact, while filming "Avatar," James Cameron even used the catering department to set up the mood with a dietary restriction that every "Avatar" actor had to follow on set.