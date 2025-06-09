Reacher's Alan Ritchson Feels Movie Sets Can't Work Without This Unsung Hero

Alan Ritchson's comments about catering are a no doubt welcome nod to an absolutely crucial but often overlooked area of film production. It's also a great reminder of just how much work goes into making movies and TV shows — and how much of it is incredibly easy to forget when you see the finished product.

Examples of the efforts that go on behind the scenes of every production are all around us, and even when you don't immediately recognize their contributions, they all work hard to make the end product as good as possible. For instance, Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) seemingly underwhelming and casual new style on the Paramount+ "Frasier" revival is actually prohibitively expensive, which is a testament to the work the costume department put in to portray the aging Frasier's decreased need to dress up while still keeping the character's love of high-end luxury intact. Likewise, Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza's "Warfare" makes every single sound matter, as the seemingly chaotic sound design is actually custom-crafted to convey what it's like to be in a firefight.

While catering's influence is generally less noticeable in a finished show or movie, Ritchson is right in saying that it's a highly important part of a set. Fortunately, he's far from the only Hollywood notable who has recognized its importance. In fact, while filming "Avatar," James Cameron even used the catering department to set up the mood with a dietary restriction that every "Avatar" actor had to follow on set.