Every Single Sound Matters In A24's Warfare: 'Every Round Has A Purpose,' Says Co-Director

When film critics hold forth on war films that purport to deliver a realistic treatment of combat, they are most likely talking out of their hat. Most of my colleagues, including me, have never served in the military, and, thus, haven't the slightest clue as to what it feels like to have bullets whizzing by your head while ordinance explodes in your vicinity. Heck, many people who serve in the military don't get that experience.

So when it comes to determining what's realistic and what's Hollywood, all you can do is consult someone who's been in it. I've done this throughout my career as a critic, and the titles I hear most frequently as being the most realistic are probably "The Battle of Algiers," "Come and See," "Saving Private Ryan," "Das Boot," "Hamburger Hill," and "Black Hawk Down." And while François Truffaut once asserted that there's no such thing as an anti-war movie, there is not a moment in those films that makes me eager to sling a rifle over my shoulder and get shot at. The excitement of combat is undercut by terror at every turn.

One recent movie that earned praise from veterans for its depiction of warfare is Alex Garland's "Civil War." The film presents a United States torn asunder by a violent uprising against a third-term president, and does not shy away from the pitiless savagery of armed conflict. It's already horrifying to see U.S. troops pitted against one another, but Garland further frays our nerves by staging each firefight with a visual and aural ferocity that feels unremitting at times. As we clutch our theater seat armrest and ball up with tension, we wonder how anyone keeps their wits about them when confronted with the real thing.

The realism of Garland's film was made possible thanks to the involvement of former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, and the filmmaker was impressed enough with his consultant's insights into combat that he wrote and directed a new film with him titled "Warfare." If you thought "Civil War" was a rough ride, it sounds like "Warfare" will leave you completely rattled. According to Mendoza, one of the film's key components is its sound design.