Jon Bernthal Would Remake This Classic Western With Taylor Sheridan

There's one hero with an iconic fate that Jon Bernthal would love to portray, although he'd want Taylor Sheridan's help to do it. The actor most recently seen reprising his role as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher (and the best version to date), has collaborated with Sheridan on three distinct projects in the writer/director's impressive career. He appeared in what's widely considered one of Sheridan's best works with the Denis Villeneuve-directed "Sicario," before following it up with "Wind River" starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. This film marked Sheridan's first big-budget directorial endeavor, which he continued in 2021 with "Those Who Wish Me Dead," featuring Angelina Jolie, in which Bernthal also starred.

Speaking to Boss Hunting about their shared history, Bernthal praised Sheridan and the success that has resulted from their collaborations up to that point: "I'll be honest with you, I'll do anything with Taylor. I love Taylor. As a filmmaker, as a human being, as an artist, he's as solid as they get. I love the guy." Bernthal was also asked if there was a dream western he would consider remaking with Sheridan's creative input, and only one film came to mind. "Oh man... 'Shane.'"

The classic western about a stranger wandering into town and helping to make the valley safe again seems perfect for Bernthal, but he's already given us his own version in a way — and it's an exceptionally violent one at that.