The Overlooked HBO Max Series Lost Fans Should Be Watching

The arc of the universe is long, but it always bends towards that "Watchmen" meme. To paraphrase Doctor Manhattan: It's 2004 and I'm watching Josh Holloway play a suave, charming rogue lying to everyone with whom he crosses paths in a series co-created by J.J. Abrams; it's now 2025 and I'm watching Josh Holloway play a suave, charming rogue lying to everyone with whom he crosses paths in a series co-created by J.J. Abrams. In another 20 years, we may very well be putting on our virtual-reality visors in the five minutes of free time a day our AI overlords allot for us — I should mention that, in this hypothetical, everyone's favorite streaming service Quibi has been brought back from the dead — so we can watch Holloway and Abrams reunite on another show all over again.

The parallels between "Lost" and the new HBO Max series "Duster" might seem as if they begin and end here. The castaway series represented one of the last gasps of broadcast TV, featuring a true ensemble cast, a high-concept premise, and a perfect blend of episodic and serialized storytelling that simply can't be recreated these days. "Duster" feels like a throwback in more ways than one, bringing a refreshingly old-school mentality to the digital space in both style and approach. But it still can't escape the veneer of a streaming show that, unlike the popularity of "Lost" in its heyday, seems to have largely fallen by the wayside of the pop-culture conversation.

It's a shame, too, because "Duster" has quite a lot going for it that any "Lost" fan will appreciate. Even beyond Holloway's big comeback, the HBO Max series (now formerly known as Max, thanks to the indecisive decision-makers over at Warner Bros. Discovery) also puts a modern spin on a classic story — an inside man compelled to turn against his (adopted) criminal family. There are complicated and unexpectedly intertwined backstories, characters hiding big secrets, and a twisty plot with several Big Ideas™ in mind. "Severance" will always be the closest thing to a "Lost" heir apparent we'll get, but "Duster" isn't too far behind.