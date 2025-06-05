Does The John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

After being in the works for literally years, the world of "John Wick" is finally expanding with its first spin-off movie. Ana de Armas is entering this wild world of international assassins as Eve Macarro in "Ballerina," aka "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina." Taking place between the events of "John Wick: Chapter 3" and "Chapter 4" (which allows for Keanu Reeves to show up as Mr. Wick), this is a big step forward in terms of expanding the scope of this beloved action franchise.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the very successful "John Wick" series, has plans to expand this universe beyond Reeves and Wick in the future. The question is, will the studio tee up some of what's to come in "Ballerina" by including some sort of credits scene? It's a question that must be asked, as credits scenes have been all the rage in franchise filmmaking for nearly 20 years — and not just in Marvel movies. "John Wick: Chapter 4" included a bombshell post-credits scene that helped tee up another spin-off film.

With that being the case, we're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide as it relates to "Ballerina" and its post-credits scenes, or lack thereof. Seriously, proceed without fear because we're not going to spoil anything about the movie itself. This is merely to arm moviegoers with the knowledge they need so they can be ready when they check this one out for themselves. Let's get to it.