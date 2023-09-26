The Continental Finally Addresses The Biggest Mystery Of The John Wick Universe

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the premiere episode of "The Continental."

"Rules. Without them, we live with the animals," hotel manager Winston Scott (Ian McShane) once memorably stated in "John Wick: Chapter 2." The Keanu Reeves-starring movies seamlessly established the official guidelines and regulations that various characters in the assassin underworld, both hero and villain alike, were bound to follow. But rules are made to be broken, as the saying goes, and Peacock's spin-off/prequel series "The Continental" flouts more than a few of them while bringing the world of John Wick to streaming.

Not only did the premiere of "The Continental" on Peacock shed quite a bit of light on the origins of the enigmatic Winston during the 1970s (now played by Colin Woodell), building out an entirely new adventure based around the relationship with his troubled brother Frankie (Ben Robson) and their vendetta against current manager of the Continental Cormac (Mel Gibson), but it also provided viewers a never-before-seen look into one of the biggest and most amusing mysteries of the entire Wick-verse.

With the exception of a single moment in the original "John Wick" (and a brief follow-up in the sequel), when a police officer named Jimmy hesitantly checks in on Wick about a "noise complaint" in the aftermath of some rather noticeable carnage, the films have intentionally shied away from a core question: What's the general public's perspective on this underworld of trigger-happy assassins? Proponents of the movies would likely praise the decision to keep this pesky little detail unexplained, defending it as one of the franchise's many strange quirks that works best, frankly, if audiences just go along with it. But, for better or worse, "The Continental" takes a sharp left turn from tradition and addresses this central mystery from the point of view of a couple of cops.