Alan Ritchson Had To Film Multiple Takes During Reacher Season 1 For A Good Reason

Since Lee Child started writing his popular book series back in 1997, fans have come to love the character of Jack Reacher to the extent that they have very strict rules regarding how he should be portrayed on-screen. Child wrote the ex-military policeman as the ultimate action hero, and created a legion of dedicated fans with rigid ideas about the character's personality in the process. Not only is Reacher wily enough to always be one step ahead of his foes, he's larger than pretty much any adversary he'll ever face (except for the enormous henchman Paulie from "Persuader" who was recently played by Olivier Richters in "Reacher" season 3).

Physicality has always been a major consideration when it comes to Jack Reacher. When Tom Cruise was cast in the 2012 film adaptation of Child's books, the Los Angeles Times asked "Is Tom Cruise big enough to carry Jack Reacher?" As the outlet noted at the time the "eternally boyish 5-foot-7 star" faced the difficult task of convincing fans of Child's novels that he could convincingly play a 6-foot 5-inch 235-pound badass. As most fans will know, things didn't quite pan out, with Cruise starring in a sequel before giving up on the role. But expectations for the character go beyond Reacher's height and weight.

There's Jack Reacher's atypical sense of humor, his penchant for mouthing off, his unwavering belief in justice for the underdog, and his military past which is punctuated by tragedy. Thankfully, Alan Ritchson seems to have met fans' expectations with his portrayal of Child's hero in Prime Video's "Reacher," fulfilling all requirements including the physical with his 6-foot 3-inch 235-pound frame. But it seems Ritchson first had to meet the expectations of those involved with making the show as even after he landed the role he faced a flurry of on-set requests to play Reacher in a certain way.