The 10 Worst The Walking Dead Episodes, Ranked

First, let's get one thing straight — "The Walking Dead" is a defining work of 2010s entertainment and one of the greatest television shows of all time. It debuted on AMC at the start of the decade, a time in which shows like "Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad" were positioning the network as the next HBO. But those two shows, which began years before "The Walking Dead," ended long before it as well.

The latter show continued to feed on a fanbase that itself was forced to live off of scraps — "bonus" episodes, upsetting deaths used as mere shock value, and, oh God, so many cliffhangers. This cycle continued until the show effectively died — then, appropriately, continued a few seasons more. It sprouted several spin-offs (which you have to watch in the correct order), and the creators even threatened to produce movies like fungus on a zombified corpse!

Okay, we're being a little dramatic, but the later seasons of "The Walking Dead" got real messy real quick. As a refresher, we went through all 11 seasons and found which had rotted worse than a zombie on the beach, ranking them in terms of how little they matter to the story, how bizarre the narrative choices are, and how simply drop-dead boring they are to watch now.