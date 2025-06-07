A Hobbit Actor Almost Became Zack Snyder's Batman

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the history of comic book cinema, few roles are coveted as much as playing Batman. Even long before the age of superhero dominance came in the 2000s, Tim Burton's "Batman" was a smash hit that helped make Michael Keaton a superstar. The Caped Crusader is one of the most enduring and beloved characters to ever debut in the pages of a comic book. Naturally, when Zack Snyder was looking to cast a new actor as Batman for what ultimately became "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Warner Bros. cast a wide net, with quite a few actors in the mix. One of those actors had just come off a major role in the highly successful "Hobbit" franchise.

Richard Armitage played Thorin in Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" trilogy. Serving as prequels to "The Lord of the Rings," the trilogy pulled in $2.9 billion collectively at the global box office. While they may not be as beloved as the original films, Armitage was prime to break out as an even bigger star. As such, since he was in his early 40s when Snyder was looking to cast Batman for what, at the time, might have been closer to "Man of Steel 2" than the team-up film we ultimately got. It's perhaps not surprising that his name made it onto the shortlist.

Ben Affleck ended up landing the role of Batman, leading to a very uneven run of movies in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), aka the Snyderverse. For better or worse, Armitage got close but couldn't close the deal. Speaking to Digital Spy in 2018, the actor reflected a bit on his time flirting with becoming the new Batman.

"There was a little flurry once upon a time just after I'd come out of The Hobbit where I auditioned for Batman. It was at the same time that Christian Bale was leaving, there were about five or six actors that were in line for that character, so I went through quite a process with that."

"The sort of darker side of a man, and the desire to right some wrongs," Armitage added. "I think it's really interesting, that character Bruce Wayne."