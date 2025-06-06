Lewis Pullman Played A Major Marvel Star's Love Interest Before Joining The MCU

After appearing in the massively popular legacy sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022 as Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd and before he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Robert Reynolds, also known as Sentry, in "Thunderbolts*," Lewis Pullman played Brie Larson's love interest. Yes, you read that right — Sentry and Captain Marvel were romantically involved in an Apple TV+ series titled "Lessons in Chemistry."

In the miniseries based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, Pullman (whose father is, you guessed it, Bill Pullman) portrays Calvin Evans, a brilliant scientist working at the Hastings Research Institute in California. When Calvin meets lab technician Elizabeth Zott (Larson), he's blown away by her scientific genius, only to learn that she never got her PhD and can't rise in the ranks at the institute simply because she's a woman. Before long, the two are personally and professionally involved ... but early in the story, tragedy strikes. While Calvin is out for a run with the unmarried couple's dog, Six Thirty, he loses the dog's leash and is involved in a traffic accident. After Calvin's death, Elizabeth realizes that she's pregnant and, as a single mother hoping to work as a legitimate scientist, gives birth to a daughter who inherits both her and Calvin's considerable intelligence.

Ultimately, Pullman only appears in two episodes while he's alive, but reappears in flashbacks throughout, including the show's penultimate episode "Book of Calvin," which fills in his missing life story. Pullman is unquestionably excellent in the series — he even earned an Emmy nod for best supporting actor in a limited series for the role — so what did critics think of his "chemistry" with Captain Marvel herself?