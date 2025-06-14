House Of The Dragon Season 2's Game Of Thrones Cameo Explained By Creators

There were a lot of controversial moments in the season 2 finale of "House of the Dragon," but chief among them was that dream experienced by Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Although dreams in the "Game of Thrones" universe have always been iffy — usually containing some truth but not meant to be taken too literally — this one seems straightforward. Daemon sees images of himself drowning, of dead dragons, of a White Walker army, and of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). This must be the "Song of Ice and Fire" that Viserys Targaryen prophesied in "House of the Dragon" season 1.

Not only are all of these visions real things that'll happen in Westeros' future, but the image of Daenerys especially seems like something that cannot be waved away as merely Daemon's imagination. For him to accurately imagine what his descendant will look like seems unlikely, which means that this vision is meant to be the real deal. Fans of the books have argued for literal decades at this point over who exactly in "Game of Thrones" is the Prince That Was Promised, and this vision seems to have answered the question.

Throughout the eight seasons of the original show, it was common for fans to predict that Daenerys was the Prince That Was Promised, but that theory was seemingly shot down by everything that happened in the final season of "Game of Thrones." The fact that Daemon sees Daenerys, not Jon Snow, sure seems like a clear-cut answer in Daenerys' favor. But the showrunner Ryan Condal was quick to urge viewers not to jump to such conclusions.

In a 2024 interview with Variety, Condal argued that Daenerys' cameo was less about her being the Princess That Was Promised and more about her bringing back the dragons, symbolically reviving the Targaryen house after over a century of dragons being extinct. As Condal put it, "There are no dragons left in the world until they're reborn to Daenerys."