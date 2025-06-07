5 Essential The Walking Dead Episodes That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Although the goal of this list isn't to pick the best-ever episodes of the show, it's worth noting that "Days Gone By" is indeed one of the best-ever episodes. Written and directed by Frank Darabont of "The Shawshank Redemption" fame, this episode is a riveting, atmospheric introduction to this show's bold take on the zombie apocalypse.

Perhaps most interesting about this episode is how young and idealistic Rick still is. He's freshly-shaven, short-haired, and he still thinks of the walkers as real people suffering a tragic fate. He kills them when need be of course, but he shows a level of pity and compassion towards them that later-seasons Rick would never bother with. "Days Gone By" shows Rick at his most heroic and idealistic; it's gonna be a slow and steady decline from here.

What also distinguishes this first episode is how the walkers are portrayed. These walkers are a little tougher and smarter than they'd be throughout the rest of the show; it's clear that the writers hadn't quite settled on what the rules for these zombies would be, which means that some of their behavior rings false to "TWD" fans on rewatch. Still, it offers a good glimpse in what "The Walking Dead" was going for in its early stages, even if the show would ultimately head in a different direction.