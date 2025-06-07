Batman & Robin's Forgotten Video Game Adaptation Is Even Worse Than The Movie

Kevin Feige thinks that "Batman & Robin" is one of the most important comic book movies ever made, but he might be the only one. I suppose you could argue "Batman & Robin" is important in the sense it demonstrated how not to make a superhero movie. The film was officially the fourth installment in the "Batman" movie franchise that kicked off in 1989 with Tim Burton's "Batman." After that film's sequel, 1992's "Batman Returns," scared the living hell out of kids worldwide and upset Warner Bros.' commercial partner, McDonald's, Burton was ousted as director and the reins were handed to Joel Schumacher.

Schumacher gets a lot of flack for his two Batman movies, but the fact is that 1995's "Batman Forever" is an oft-overlooked entry in the saga that is way more groundbreaking than you realize. 1997's "Batman & Robin," however, has lived in infamy ever since its debut. Star George Clooney basically disowned the movie, fans and critics rallied against its overtly commercial sensibilities and campy tone, and the film's legacy is really defined by the fact it almost killed the Batman franchise — and comic book movies in general — forever.

Despite being universally derided, there are some positive things that can be said about "Batman & Robin." Its Gotham City, for example, might be one of the most impressively rendered in all of Batman movie history. And while the style of Schumacher's Gotham might not suit every fans' tastes, its depiction in the film is genuinely impressive for its scale and detail. But for every positive you try to wring about the blunder that was "Batman & Robin," there's something even worse to tip the scales in the opposite direction. Take, for instance, the official video game this movie spawned, which might be even more terrible than the movie.