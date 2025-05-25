A Canceled Batman Video Game Based On The Dark Knight Lost A Studio Millions

The first "Batman" video game ever made was released in 1986. Simply titled "Batman," this isometric action-adventure was lauded for its relative intricacy at the time, and even featured a rudimentary "save game" feature that wasn't the norm during that era. The mythic iconography surrounding Batman as a comic book figure has evolved since then, leading to corresponding game titles with deeper lore and grander settings.

Take 2009's "Batman: Arkham Asylum," which takes the Batman-Joker rivalry to a whole other level while establishing the caped crusader as a stealth-favoring sleuth who excels in vicious combat. Apart from fleshing out Gotham as a treacherous city filled with rogues, "Arkham Asylum" compels Batman to face his fears that stem from a traumatic past. The result is a moody, high-stakes experience that helps imprint every corner of Arkham into your brain forever.

Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" got an eponymous video game tie-in back in 2005, which uses a fun mix of stealth and beat-em-up combat to accurately reflect Christian Bale's rendition of the caped crusader. Although the game garnered mixed reviews and moderate success, there were plans to make a tie-in sequel shortly after the release of "The Dark Knight." As it turns out, "The Dark Knight" enjoyed an exorbitant amount of success (earning a worldwide gross of nearly $1 billion), with Heath Ledger's career-defining performance as The Joker cementing its legacy as a unique superhero movie. However, no tie-in game for "The Dark Knight" was ever released, although the film's follow-up, "The Dark Knight Rises," got the game adaptation treatment in 2012.

As the game tie-ins to Nolan's "Batman" trilogy weren't as celebrated as standouts in the genre (like the ambitious "Batman: Arkham Knight"), the non-existence of "The Dark Knight" video game was glossed over. That is, until the YouTube series "Unseen64," — which dissects the death of overlooked video games and other lost media — shared some early-game footage that proves that "The Dark Knight" was in development at some point. What happened here, and why did such a significant title get canceled?