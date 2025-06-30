The Tamest Episodes Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, According To Kaitlin Olson
From the very beginning, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" immediately lets audiences know that the Paddy's Pub Gang is among the most abrasive, narcissistic, and unsavory group of characters in any sitcom ever produced. It's a credit to the series' stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and, of course, Danny DeVito that their effortless charm and comedic chemistry are so palpable it makes some of the show's more unseemly elements easier to digest.
Much can be said regarding some of the most inappropriate and shocking episodes to be found in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." For example, "A Very Sunny Christmas" features a notorious sequence in which Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) escapes from a couch at a Christmas party in his birthday suit. Also, in the wake of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, quite a few episodes of "Always Sunny" have been pulled from streaming services due to characters being in blackface. As edgy as the series can be, however, Olson has a few appetizer (read: tamer) episodes to start out with for viewers wanting to give it a chance.
Kaitlin Olson's episode recommendations for Abbott Elementary fans
Near the start of 2025, one of the most bizarre yet surprisingly fitting television crossovers in recent memory occurred between "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Abbott Elementary." Given that the former series is a staple of basic cable, whereas the latter has become a hit sitcom for ABC, it's the perfect example of two shows that are complete opposites — at least with regard to their respective characters' attitudes — somehow coming seamlessly together. We'll have to see if that remains the case when the second half of the crossover airs, kicking off the 17th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" in the process.
In the meantime, Olson has given "Abbott Elementary" viewers some episode recommendations. In an exclusive for The A.V. Club, Olson suggested that, given "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is on basic cable, much of the series' content is incompatible with network television and may give certain "Abbott" fans some major tonal whiplash. She also hilariously acknowledged that perhaps it's best that new viewers not watch one of the most popular "Always Sunny" episodes, "The Nightman Cometh" with their grandmothers. With that said, here are five "tamer" episodes Olson selected as a primer, along with her descriptions:
Episode 502: "The Gang Hits the Road"
"The gang attempts to expand their horizons by taking a road trip to the Grand Canyon. You'll get to see me throw a jar of pee on my husband [Rob McElhenney], and the song 'Runaway Train' will forever hold a special place in your heart."
Episode 603: "The Gang Buys a Boat"
"The gang attempts to open themselves up to the adventures of the sea after they purchase their 'new' boat. This one will teach you all about the implication. And you'll get to see my sweet moves."
Episode 704: "Sweet Dee Gets Audited"
"Desperate times call for sad and horrific measures as Sweet Dee tries to get out of an IRS audit. The rest of the gang institutes a new democratic voting system in Paddy's that's sure to solve all their problems. (It doesn't solve any of their problems.)"
Episode 1004: "Charlie Work"
"When a surprise health inspection falls on the same day as one of the gang's less hygienic schemes, Charlie tries to keep the gang working together to make sure Paddy's makes the grade. This was shot like a play with one camera movement. You'll be so impressed with us."
Episode 1008: "The Gang Goes on Family Fight"
"When the gang appears on a nationally broadcasted game show, Dennis does his best to keep the gang's weirdness under wraps. Great example of all of our characters' personalities. And Keegan-Michael Key hates our guts. (Not in real life. I don't think.)"
How time has only been kinder to It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
This summer, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will not only premiere its 17th season, but it will also mark its 20th anniversary since premiering in 2005. Although it may not be the longest-running sitcom of all time (though it could reach that point someday), its ability to endure for two decades on FX, FXX, and on numerous streaming services such as Hulu have only built an even larger fanbase that has only grown more passionate and excited to watch the continuing misadventures (or rather, degradation) of the Paddy's Pub gang as the years pass them by.
The fact that a crossover between "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Abbott Elementary" even happened at all is a testament to the timeless appeal of watching a group of despicable characters endure such ridiculous circumstances. Here's to hoping that even as its cast pursues other creative endeavors beyond Paddy's Pub, we'll continue to enjoy the never-ending antics of the gang for years to come.
New episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will begin airing on FXX starting July 9, 2025, before streaming the next day on Hulu.