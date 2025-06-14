A South Park Rip-Off Was So Successful That It Got Its Own Spin-Off

Comedy Central's "South Park" is known for its adult humor and unapologetic irreverence. It's not a series anyone would ever expect to see retooled for children. However, in Kuwait, that's exactly what happened. Not only was a Kuwaiti rip-off of "South Park" developed for young audiences, but the series was so successful it went on to spawn a spin-off series – something the real "South Park" has never achieved.

"South Park," created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, rose from humble beginnings. Parker and Stone created the world of "South Park" in two animated short films in the 1990s, made using simple cardboard cutout animation. When one of these shorts went viral – one of the first online videos to do so – the series was picked up by Comedy Central and arrived on TV in 1997. "South Park" went on to find success globally, laying the foundations for the creation of "Block 13," Kuwait's blatant "South Park" rip-off.

"Block 13" was created by Nawaf Salem Al-Shammari and debuted on Kuwait Television in 2000. The series was developed after "South Park" was banned, perhaps unsurprisingly, in Kuwait for its offensive jokes about Islam. "Block 13" copied many of "South Park's" character designs almost exactly, though characters' clothing was changed to better reflect Kuwait. Instead of emulating "South Park's" adult humor, though, "Block 13" was targeted at families and children of all ages. The series only ran for 3 seasons, but was popular enough that it is still rerun on Kuwait Television every Ramadan.