Why Happy Days Star Henry Winkler Is Responsible For Ron Howard's Directing Career

Ron Howard has been enjoying success as a Hollywood director for almost 50 years, though the project most people associate him with is still "Happy Days." The ABC sitcom, which lasted for 11 seasons from 1974 to 1984, was where Howard made his name playing Richie Cunningham. Given the importance of the series to launching Howard's career, it's no surprise it helped him get his start in directing, even if Howard never directed an episode of "Happy Days" itself. The series saw him share the screen with Henry Winkler, who played the Fonz, and whom Howard credits for helping him land his big break as a director.

It was while making "Happy Days" that Howard started directing short films, before eventually getting to direct the low-budget comedy "Grand Theft Auto" for producer Roger Corman. Howard went on to direct a spate of TV movies, before landing his first major studio directing job on 1982's "Night Shift." Winkler starred in the movie. While speaking recently to EW, Howard talked about the importance of Winkler's casting, saying "Henry was always so supportive of that. When Henry said yes to 'Night Shift,' that's what got that movie greenlit."

By swapping Fonzie's "Happy Days" catchphrases and leather jacket for a role as the markedly less cool Chuck Lumley, Howard says Winkler "played a hand in helping my dream ultimately come true, which was to be a studio, Hollywood, feature director." Since "Night Shift," Howard's directing career has continued to flourish.