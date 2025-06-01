Michael Cera's Phoenician Scheme Role Echoes His Most Underrated Character

Ever since actor Michael Cera broke out in 2007's "Superbad," there's been a delightful tension surrounding his screen persona: Is this guy a huge dork, a super chill cool dude, or somehow both? Of course, the latter choice is the answer, but that hasn't stopped Cera from leaning into his more mercurial, enigmatic qualities as a performer. From the bumbling awkwardness of George Michael Bluth in "Arrested Development" to the titular kung-fu fighting hipster hero of "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" to perfectly encapsulating the offbeat qualities of Allan in "Barbie," Cera has demonstrated many times over that he understands the irony inherent in his persona. This has led to more deliberate and pointed depictions of that irony, such as playing an unhinged version of himself in "This Is the End," and a dual role in "Youth in Revolt," where Cera's shy character creates an outgoing, "cool" alter ego.

All of this led to Cera's teaming up with two of the most distinctive auteur filmmakers who've ever lived: David Lynch and Wes Anderson. In both cases, it feels like Cera's collaboration with them was a long time coming, as the actor's vibe and sensibilities fit so well with each filmmaker. That may sound strange, given how disparate Lynch and Anderson's visual styles are, but there's some overlap in the way each director makes use of ironic, deadpan, non-sequitur humor. For Lynch, this humor serves his absurdism and surrealism; for Anderson, it helps him depict high-stakes events and raw emotions with meta detachment. As it happens, Cera's strengths as a performer dovetail perfectly with both approaches.

Perhaps this is why Cera's appearances in the third season of Lynch's "Twin Peaks" and in Anderson's latest film, "The Phoenician Scheme," are so alike. It certainly helps that both Lynch and Anderson are riffing on the iconography of the 1950s (Lynch obliquely, Anderson directly). Yet the biggest connective tissue is Cera's presence, and there's no doubt that his turn as Bjørn Lund of "Phoenician Scheme" recalls his performance as Wally "Brando" Brennan in "Twin Peaks."