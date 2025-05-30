Elizabeth Banks And Jessica Biel's Crime Thriller Miniseries Is An Instant Prime Video Hit

Messy family drama can make for very entertaining storytelling, especially if there's any kind of crime involved. In the new Prime Video limited series "The Better Sister," based on the novel of the same name by Alafair Burke, family secrets become very public fodder when lawyer, father, and husband Adam Macintosh (Corey Stoll) is brutally murdered. Now his wife Chloe (Jessica Biel), the editor-in-chief of a fictional magazine, is left to pick up the pieces and potentially try to clear her own name. There's just one problem: her husband Adam is also her estranged sister Nicky's (Elizabeth Banks) ex-husband, and she's been raising Nicky and Adam's son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) almost as if he were her own. Ugly family secrets being revealed could derail what's left of Chloe's perfect little life, and now she will have to fight for it all.

The series was created by Craig Gillespie, who has previously done some great work when telling stories about women who were wronged by the world in some way, from "Cruella" to "Pam & Tommy," and it seems like he's tapped into that talent once more because despite only being out for one day, "The Better Sister" is already at the top of Prime Video's streaming charts.