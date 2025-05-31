The Pitt Almost Got A Bizarre Storyline That Would Have Broken The Internet

"The Pitt" is, for the most part, a pretty grounded (and medically accurate) show. The HBO Max original, which is not a spin-off of "ER" and began its run in January 2025, takes place "in real time," meaning that the first season's 15-episode run takes place over 15 hours of an emergency room shift led by Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (played by Noah Wyle, who also works on the series as an executive producer). During a recent panel, though (via Vulture), Wyle and his collaborator R. Scott Gemmill, who serves as showrunner, said they considered something sort of out-of-pocket for season 2.

Though Gemmill said that the show has "only begun to scratch the surface" of Dr. Robby and his colleagues, the real-time conceit means they don't have to employ dumb tropes like "evil twin" or "weather machine." Wyle, though, corrected his colleague, saying Gemmill did "pitch evil twin, technically." How?

"The idea was at the very end, one of the furries comes in and we're going to take their hood off and it's Noah, without a beard, and it's his brother— it's just like the end of the show," Gemmill said, before saying none of the other writers went for it: "Didn't go over in the room as well as I thought it would."

This sounds, obviously, ridiculous, unless you're aware, as I am, that there's a massive furry convention in Pittsburgh every summer. As a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, I know all too well that Anthrocon, a massive and very well-known gathering of furries, takes place in early July in the Steel City each year; in 2025, it's set to take place from July 3-6. "The Pitt" season 2 takes place on July 4, presumably in 2025. This could actually have been a thing if Gemmill's colleagues hadn't brought down the hammer, and I, for one, am a little miffed that Wyle won't be donning an animal suit and following "himself" around.