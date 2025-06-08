Severance Season 2's Project Cold Harbor, Explained

This article contains spoilers for the entirety of "Severance" season 2.

"Severance" fans are back in the waiting period — that torturous time between prestige TV seasons that seems to get longer and longer as budgets balloon and the production apparatus of streaming originals grows even more gargantuan. Hopefully, we won't repeat the three-year wait between seasons 1 and 2, but even with a shorter gap, there's plenty of time for fans to stew on the big reveals from the end of "Severance" season 2 — specifically, the mysterious "Cold Harbor" initiative.

Cold Harbor is the shadow looming over Lumon for all of season 2 — a foreboding phrase that we ultimately learn has to do with Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and his thought-to-be-dead-but-is-actually-alive-and-a-test-subject-for-Lumon wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman). It's the name of the Macrodata Refinement file Mark has been working on — one that is revealed at the end of season 2 to be a collection of emotional responses recorded on Gemma.

What we know, essentially, is this: Lumon is testing the principle of severing individual people numerous times over. Gemma seems to be ground-zero for these experiments, and we learn that she has been split a ton of times, with each new personality facing different emotional stressors, which are subsequently sorted by Mark. Why exactly the sorter needs to be someone who knows her well is unclear, as is the full extent of the Cold Harbor project beyond Gemma. But there are a number of clues woven throughout the season that give us some good material to go on.