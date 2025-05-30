Rachel Zegler's Upcoming Movies & TV Shows After Snow White
It shouldn't be controversial to say that Rachel Zegler is among the most gifted, promising actors in our industry. Her film debut — Steven Spielberg's breathlessly dynamic "West Side Story" — has already showcased Zegler's potential for nuanced performance, with her rendition of Maria embodying the beating heart of the film. Playing such a beloved, iconic role was a challenge in itself, but Zegler holds her own as the tender-hearted yet headstrong female lead, both naive and hopeful in her perception of the world. It is no surprise that Zegler ended up winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for playing Maria, being the first actor of Colombian descent to achieve this remarkable feat.
Zegler's other prominent roles, including Anthea in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and Lucy Gray Baird in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," also highlight her intrinsic charm. This is especially true for "Songbirds & Snakes," as Lucy Gray is a particularly complex character to nail. After all, the titular songbird is a charismatic, brave young girl who is thrust into a violent arena for the sake of spectacle (and whose quiet bravery ends up defining the troubled history of District 12 and Panem at large). Zegler plays Lucy Gray with a sense of simmering indignation, which she channels into the spirited vocal performances that define the character in unforgettable ways.
Then came Disney's live-action "Snow White," which ended up becoming a critical and commercial failure due primarily to its bland script, which doesn't quite add anything of value to the mythos of the original fairy tale. This creative misfire is something that we've seen happen all the time, but in a baffling turn of events, all the blame was pinned on Zegler in a storm of backlash and social media outrage. Zegler had to contend with vile racism and misogyny even before the film was released and has remained at the nexus of targeted harassment campaigns ever since. She aboslutely deserves better, so let's look ahead to what the future has in store for her.
Apart from her stage projects, Zegler is set to star in a comedy-drama based on a true story
Zegler made her Broadway debut with Sam Gold's 2024 "Romeo + Juliet," which was favorably reviewed for its fresh, high-energy approach to infusing a classic tragedy with frenetic chaos. For the lack of a better term, this theatrical revival is extremely Gen-Z-coded (complimentary), with leads Kit Connor and Zegler delivering electrifying performances meant to enliven a violent, tender Shakespearean retelling. Now, Zegler is preparing to return to the stage for her upcoming West End debut at the London Palladium, where she is set to play Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd's revival of "Evita." The production is scheduled to run from June to September this year; here's the production's official logline:
"Fueled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul."
As for Zegler's upcoming film projects, she is set to appear alongside Marisa Tomei in Julia von Heinz's ("Treasure," "And Tomorrow the Entire World") comedy drama "She Gets It From Me." Based on a true story, the story revolves around Nicky (Zegler), whose engagement celebration is unceremoniously disrupted by the need to search for her unpredictable birth mother Charlotte (Tomei). "YouTube is packed with tearful family reunions, but nobody films the messy aftermath," the logline reads, which is reason enough to look forward to this potentially humorous story, which looks to include its share of emotionally resonant shenanigans. Producer Jen Dana also had the following to say about Zegler's involvement in the upcoming drama (via Variety):
"Rachel always brings a brilliant depth and humanity to her roles, and we are so excited for her to continue to showcase her versatility and humor as an actress."
That sounds about right. Although Zegler does not have any other roles slated at the moment, it is only a matter of time before we see the talented actor bag more parts that will highlight her innate strengths as a performer.