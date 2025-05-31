Severance Made Major Changes To Mark's Innie After Adam Scott Signed On

With two seasons of "Severance" under our collective belt, it's hard to remember that, at the beginning of Dan Erickson's seriously unorthodox workplace drama, Adam Scott's Mark S. is a truly devoted employee at Lumon Industries. Aside from managers and other higher-ups, employees at Lumon agree to a procedure known as "severance" where they split their consciousness into an innie and an outie. Innie Mark, known around the office as Mark S., works with several other Innies, including Helly R. (Britt Lower), Irving B. (John Turturro), and Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), while Outie Mark mourns the supposed loss of his wife Gemma Scout (Dichen Lachman). Apparently, though, Mark wasn't always supposed to be super-loyal to Lumon — because the show hoped to take advantage of Scott's famously snarky performances.

According to an interview in Variety with Scott and Ben Stiller, who works on the series as an executive producer and director, Erickson and Stiller originally envisioned Mark S. as a bit of a cynic (Stiller even called it "that familiar thing" Scott does in a lot of his roles). Scott, on the other hand, felt like Mark S. needed to trust Lumon without any doubts.

"At the beginning there was, with Innie Mark, a little hint of cynicism about Lumon from the start. A shift we made was making him more of a company man at first and letting Helly be the source of that cynicism to creep in," Scott revealed, referencing Helly R.'s immediate suspicions regarding Lumon. (Helly is the newest employee on the severed floor at the start of season 1, and ironically, we eventually learn that her outie is Helena Eagan, the heir to Lumon Industries itself.) It's a good thing Scott joined "Severance" for many reasons, but his inspired instinct regarding Mark S. is just one of them.