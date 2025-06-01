Anime's Latest Controversy Is Quietly Tearing Fans Apart

First, it's important to know how the Crunchyroll Anime Awards work. It begins with a voting round to select the candidates for each category. This is overseen by the judges, which feature critics, reporters, influencers, YouTubers, and other professionals among their ranks. Then, after the categories are selected and finalized, it is left to the fans to vote. Fans, as it were, can vote as many times as they want with few restrictions and no limits. As you might expect, this is prone to causing issues.

As Crunchyroll Chief Operating Officer Gita Rebbapragada told /Film in an exclusive interview the day before the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards took place, the company and awards organizers leave it to fans to assemble themselves and push for their favorites. "We have a huge voting campaign obviously to make people know when they can vote, but a lot of it is just grassroots," Rebbapragada explained. "Fans are just encouraging fans to kind of share who they're voting for and that kind of thing."

"We've seen over the years that little discussions and sort of rivalries happen," she continued. "People are like, 'I want this show, I want this show.' And it's just kind of grassroots being spread."

Mind you, this kind of fan engagement can, for sure, be fun. Yet, when it comes to awards, it means the Anime Awards tend to be quite predictable, with most of the categories being split year after year between the most popular anime shows like "Demon Slayer" or "Jujutsu Kaisen" in years past.

It all comes down to an issue with identity. The Crunchyroll Anime Awards are both an attempt to be the Emmys of anime and a prestige awards show with deep industry connections, but they're also a fan-driven awards event where regular people have the biggest say over what wins each individual category. This leads to constant underwhelming winners.