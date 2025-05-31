What Real Oil Workers Think Of Billy Bob Thornton's Landman Performance

Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace didn't create "Landman" with realism in mind. The dramatic series — which stars Billy Bob Thornton as a Texas oil executive who bumps heads with everyone from lawyers to the cartel — was inspired by a podcast that chronicles real events, but the show also embraces heightened forms of storytelling. At the same time, Wallace previously worked as a roughneck on an oil rig, and his first-hand insights have informed "Landman" to some degree. But what do real-life oil workers think about the Paramount+ series?

While speaking to Awards Radar, Thornton revealed that he has received positive feedback about his performance as Tommy Norris from people working in the actual oil industry. He believes that they are happy "Landman" represents them and appreciate that the show doesn't aim to project any ideological stances about their line of work. In his own words:

"So, yes, oilmen have come up to me, and for the most part, the only thing I ever get from them is, '['Landman' is] my favorite show,' but every now and then they'll say, 'Well, you'd never use an X 14 wrench on that kind of gasket, or whatever.' I'm like, 'Look, I don't write it,' and they'll say, 'Oh no, you weren't using the wrong wrench, it was another guy.' Anytime you're doing a movie about a profession, somebody is always going to say something."

While some oil workers might nitpick "Landman" due to them having first-hand experience of the industry depicted on the show, Wallace hopes that they empathize with certain aspects of the series. The former roughneck claims that he and Sheridan try to be authentic regarding the hazards involved in this line of work, and some of the more seemingly outlandish aspects of the series are inspired by true-to-life events.