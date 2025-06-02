The Big Bang Theory Audiences Absolutely Loved One Leonard-Penny Moment

The basic plot of "The Tangerine Factor" is as follows: After breaking up with yet another crappy guy, Penny is feeling down when Leonard asks her out on a date — but she's conflicted because Leonard is a good friend, and she doesn't want to ruin the relationship they already have. Incredibly, both of them end up asking Sheldon for advice, but the wisdom he imparts to Penny is unexpectedly helpful. Sheldon uses a scientific principle known as Schrödinger's Cat, saying, "Just like Schrödinger's Cat, your potential relationship with Leonard right now can be thought of as both good and bad. It is only by opening the box that you'll find out which it is."

However, according to "The Big Bang Theory" co-creator Bill Prady (who penned the episode alongside executive producer and writer Steve Molaro), Leonard and Penny's shared leap of faith nearly didn't happen. "Steve and I wrote that episode, and we were struggling because in the original outline he never asked her out at the end," Prady told Jessica Radloff. "The original version of the story was Leonard imagined going out with Penny, and he decides to rehearse the date with Sheldon playing the part of Penny. And the rehearsal goes so bad that he doesn't ask her out. We worked on it for hours and hours, until we finally called Chuck. He said, 'This doesn't make sense; no matter how bad the rehearsal date goes, it's Sheldon's fault. It's not actually Penny there, it's Sheldon. See what happens if he asks her out.'"

"So, we went back, and I think we got to the place where if we asked her out, we couldn't think of any reason why she wouldn't say yes," Prady concluded, before saying that he understands the baseline attraction between the two:

"I think she would be curious. And even though Leonard found her very attractive, that wasn't the basis for his interest in her. He was a different kind of guy for her. All men start by being attracted to someone, and for some men, that's enough. But Leonard isn't that kind of person. He was a different kind of man for Penny than those she had previously encountered. It was the first of many, many times when we'd write ourselves into a corner at the end of the year and hope that we or the other writers who showed up after a hiatus could figure out a way out of it."

Fans of the series know that Leonard and Penny are one of the show's central couples, so clearly, this worked out ... but it's borderline stressful to imagine a world where Leonard never plucks up the courage to ask Penny out on a date.