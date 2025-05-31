The Most Relevant Sci-Fi Story Of 2025 Is This New Comic Book

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Superhero movies have become infatuated with the multiverse. A lot of that must go back to Marv Wolfman and George Pérez's 1986 "Crisis on Infinite Earths," where all the heroes from DC Comics' vast multiverse band together against an omnicidal threat. But can the multiverse be used for greater storytelling than as a vehicle to throw blockbuster IP together? The new comic book "Assorted Crisis Events" says "Yes."

Since the first issue of "Assorted Crisis Events" (which I covered here), the series has been sold as "'Crisis On Infinite Earths' if it was happening to normal people." Written by Deniz Camp, penciled by Eric Zawadzki, and colored by Jordie Bellaire, "Assorted Crisis Events" is an anthology. The main character is the crisis itself. Reality is falling apart due to different time periods coming together and leaving people caught in its wake.

The series' debut issue was about a young city-dwelling woman named Ashley trying to maintain a "normal" life, even as she passed by cavemen, knights, and other out-of-time oddities on her commute. "Assorted Crisis Events" issue #2 followed an immigrant working in a factory farm slaughterhouse. Bouncing between his childhood and adulthood, the comic chronicled how his whole life became subsumed in blood (no thanks to some velociraptors).

The first two issues were great, but "Assorted Crisis Events" #3 is the best single issue of a comic book series I've read this year. If you only read one comic in 2025, make it this one. I compared that first issue to "The Twilight Zone," but with issue #3, Camp has made an ingenious allegory that would make Rod Serling proud.

"Assorted Crisis Events" #3 is set in the town of Hearth, whose citizens are called "Hearthlings." Specifically, the issue follows the Hearth of two different realities: "Hearth-One" and "Hearth-Two." Hearth-One is at the point where we are in real life; the globe is warming and politics are polarizing, but most people still live in a semblance of normalcy. On Hearth-Two, the apocalypse is well underway. When the people of Hearth-Two try to cross over and seek refuge in another version of their own town, those on Hearth-One aren't having it.