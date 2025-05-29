How Severance's Tramell Tillman Was Cast In Mission: Impossible 8 With No Audition

"Severance" standout Tramell Tillman is deservedly getting some high-profile gigs thanks to his turn as the embodiment of petty corporate micromanagement and the show's strangest character, Seth Milchick. (It's worth pointing out that Tillman himself was nothing like his character when /Film interviewed him about the hit series.) In fact, his most recent role is in just about the biggest movie showcase that an actor on the rise could hope for — a little project by the name of "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning."

As film fans are no doubt aware, Tillman appears in the Tom Cruise spy adventure as Jack Bledsoe, the captain of the USS Ohio. However, what they might not know is that the "Severance" star landed the role without as much as an audition ... and it's all thanks to his breakout role in the Apple TV+ sci-fi gem. Here's how Tillman himself described the Zoom call he took with "The Final Reckoning" writer-director Christopher McQuarrie during an interview with Entertainment Weekly: