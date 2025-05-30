How Andor Season 2's Incredible Saw Gerrera Speech Came Together [Exclusive]

In "Andor" season 2, Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker's Partisan leader Saw Gerrera is a charismatic and dangerous figure. His dramatic speech in episode 5 — titled "I Have Friends Everywhere" – combines these key aspects of his character by taking the show in a direction "Star Wars" has rarely dared to tread. Here, Saw uses his own experiences with the explosive starship fuel rhydonium (which is as addictive as it's volatile) to convince Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaier) to embrace the substance's toxic fumes in a twisted initiation ritual.

Saw's speech starts with a story of his childhood on Onderon, where he and others were forced to mine for rhydo and a dangerous exposure left him with an unexpected taste for the stuff. He goes on to compare rhydo to a loving sibling, admits that he's aware that his fondness of the substance is not entirely sane, and wraps things up by comparing the Rebels themselves to rhydonium. "We're the rhydo, kid," Saw tells Wilmon. "We're the fuel. We're the thing that explodes when there's too much friction in the air."

In an exclusive interview, /Film's Ben Pearson spoke with "Andor" creator Tony Gilroy about the behind-the-scenes process that led to Saw's big speech and how it all started with the idea of Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) sending Wilmon to Saw for a rhydonium acquisition mission, thus subjecting the youngster to the Partisan's questionable influence: