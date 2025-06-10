Jack Black's King Kong Character Could Have Been Played By Two Very Different Actors

Jack Black is best known for his comedy roles in movies ranging from the family-friendly "Kung Fu Panda," to the outrageously adult "Tropic Thunder" and the all-time classic "School of Rock." However, in 2005, Black stepped out of his comfort zone to bring some gravitas to the blockbuster world of Peter Jackson's "King Kong." The CGI-heavy big budget reboot of the classic creature feature saw Black take on the role of Carl Denham, the filmmaker who took his cast and crew on a voyage to Skull Island in hopes of shooting a movie that would lift him out of his financial woes. It was Black's Denham who decided to capture Kong and put him on display in New York as "The Eighth Wonder of the World." Ultimately, his actions led to Kong's tragic death at the end of the movie.

The role of Carl Denham was a new direction for Jack Black, giving the traditionally comic actor a chance to show off his dramatic acting chops. While Denham was a more grounded role, at the heart of a much bigger movie, than most of Black's characters, the actor's bold personality still had a chance to shine through. Jackson's script envisioned Denham as a somewhat chaotic, desperate filmmaker, who eventually gets carried away by hopes of glory. While Black delivered a remarkable performance, Jackson almost made a very different casting choice, considering both George Clooney and Robert De Niro for the role.