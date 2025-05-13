The Brilliant Comedy That Got Jack Black His Dramatic Role In King Kong

There's no need to keep anyone in suspense: that titular brilliant comedy — you know it, I know it — is Stephen Frears' beloved 2000 classic "High Fidelity." Based on the great Nick Hornby's bestselling novel from 1995, the movie adaptation led by John Cusack was (and still is) an absolute banger that completely swept critics and viewers away when it was released at the dawn of the aughts. So it's hardly a surprise that the film spoke volumes to "The Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson, too, who went on to say in a 2004 statement (via Variety), "I've been wanting to work with Jack Black ever since I saw him in 'High Fidelity.'" Adding, "I have no doubt Jack will make (Carl Denham) a truly memorable character," as a reason why he cast the comedian-actor-musician in his famous 2005 blockbuster, "King Kong," alongside Naomi Watts.

Advertisement

Black's supporting role in Frears' rom-com as Barry Judd was among the first where he practically played a (slightly exaggerated) version of himself — with a no-holds-barred intensity and an infinite stamina that made his salesclerk an endlessly entertaining comic relief. In the movie, Barry is an employee of Championship Vinyl (run by Cusack's protagonist), a not-exactly-booming record store. It serves more like a place where three 30-something music nerds gather to argue about pop, rock and roll arbitrarily, and failed relationships while coming up with totally unsolicited "Top 5" lists aligning with their quirky personalities.

So Barry isn't really there to sell records but rather to take offense to virtually every customer's taste, and lecture them about how they should go to the mall to buy Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called to Say I Love You" because it's "sentimental, tacky crap" that they have in stock but don't want to sell there. This isn't that kind of shop. And that example alone should tell you why this was a more-than-ideal part for someone as rambunctious as Jack Black.

Advertisement