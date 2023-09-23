The Correct Order To Watch The Lord Of The Rings Movies

At last count, there have been nine studio-sanctioned feature films to have been adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth fantasy novels.

"The Hobbit," the first book in the series, was published in 1937, while a follow-up trilogy called "Lord of the Rings" was published in 1954 and 1955. Tolkien was both a linguist and a pacifist, so the books tended to lean toward elaborately constructed fantasy languages as well as antiwar themes. The mythology of Middle-earth was so vast and complex, Tolkien also wrote a book called "The Silmarillion" in which deep-cut details from within the "Rings" universe were laid out in excruciating, mythological detail.

For many years, multiple filmmakers and producers attempted to adapt the first book, "The Hobbit" to film. According to Brian J. Robb's and Paul Simpson's 2013 book "Middle-earth Envisioned: The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings: On Screen, On Stage, and Beyond," Walt Disney had considered adapting "The Hobbit" into an animated segment as part of the 1940 film "Fantasia." Disney revisited the idea in the 1950s, but the project would have been too expensive. Also in the 1950s, Al Brodax, the producer of "Yellow Submarine" also toyed with the idea, as did horror maestro Forrest J Ackerman. It wouldn't be until 1967 that "The Hobbit" would hit the big screen in the form of an 11-minute animated short directed by Glen Deitch of Terrytoons fame.

Since then, there have been nine films, all set on a confusing chronological path across two separate continuities. One of those films, made by New Zealand gorehound Peter Jackson, won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2003. Jackson's six "Rings" films are among the most popular in the history of fantasy cinema.

Their chronological release order is below.