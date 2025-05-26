The Community Character You Probably Forgot Jack Black Played

The first half of "Community" season 1 was all about the show finding its balance. It constantly tested different character dynamics to see what worked best before eventually striking gold with Troy (Donald Glover) and Abed (Danny Pudi). By the time the first "Community" Halloween episode came along, it seemed like the show had fully hit its groove. The study group was now a perfectly tight-knit, codependent body with a comfortable repertoire the series' writers could always rely on. Maybe that's why, when season 1 returned from winter break with "Investigative Journalism," the writers decided to throw a massive wrench into the study group's dynamics and see what happened. That wrench was, of course, Jack Black.

Black's character was named Buddy (no last name given), and his main thing was that he was annoying. He spent the episode trying and failing to become a part of the group, incapable of picking up that they didn't particularly like him. Most viewers felt a little bad for him at first, given that it's tough being an outsider. But Black's character was so oblivious and obnoxious that our sympathy for him ran dry fast.

The final nail in the coffin for Buddy's likability was the episode's concluding twist, which revealed that Buddy had begged another, cooler study group to let him in. (This study group was inexplicably led by Owen Wilson.) When the cooler study group accepts Buddy as one of their own, Buddy bails on our main characters. Joining the gang's study group was a way for Buddy to boost his social status, nothing more.

