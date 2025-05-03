All The Community Paintball Episodes, Ranked From Worst To Best

"Community" was always a great show, but the moment it elevated to god-tier status was when it introduced the concept of a Paintball Episode (an idea that, sadly, the "Community" movie will not revisit when/if it comes to pass). That's when an otherwise-normal sitcom suddenly has its characters start shooting at each other with paintball guns, complete with genuinely impressive action cinematography. Why doesn't every sitcom do stuff like this? Because they lack the audacity.

"Community" would do three more paintball episodes throughout its run, all of them featuring at least one moment that's so cool it'll make you forgive the show for any of its other faults. Are you mad at how the series dragged out the romance between Jeff (Joel McHale) and Annie (Alison Brie) for six seasons? Well, at least the scene where the Dean (Jim Rash) recreates the "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" elevator fight scene can distract you from your sorrows:

But although every paintball episode is one of the best "Community" episodes of its respective season, not all paintball episodes are created equally. Some have more emotional heft than others, some drag a bit in the middle, and some fail to give every member of the study group the proper time to shine. But before we get to ranking them, it's time for a quick shout-out to the "Community" stories that aren't literal paintball episodes yet still feel like they belong in that category.

