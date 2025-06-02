One Of Black Mirror Season 7's Most-Visually Stunning Moments Didn't Use CGI

"Eulogy" is easily the most memorable episode of "Black Mirror's" season 7, and besides Giamatti's powerful and moving performance, it's because the trick it offers is actually a collaboration of real people rather than special effects. In an interview with Gold Derby, the actor revealed that the individuals Phillip encounters inside the photographs are actual people (professional dancers and mimes) who could all freeze, maintaining a motionless position for the length of each take. According to him, it was quite a complicated process "going 2D to 3D," but they pulled it off magnificently. He said,

None of it is CGI. They're all actual people standing there just frozen. We did a lot of actual work with them so they could stage that, so it was very tricky. They also had to find a guy who looked like me because they weren't going to de-age me. They want to do as little digital stuff as possible, which I thought was great.

Giamatti also added that the actress, who was "the voice in his head" while immersed in the images, was present during the shooting, sitting in the corner, which made him feel less alone in the scenes. He said, "A lot of actors wouldn't have done that. I wouldn't have expected anything else from her, but it was great to have her there, so it was never like I was alone. I had not quite realized how much I was alone in it. But once we did it, it didn't feel like that at all."

The final result speaks for itself: "Eulogy" often feels like a well-thought-out and emotionally layered indie drama that could've easily been a full-length feature screened in cinemas rather than "just an episode" in an anthology series. Regardless, it's definitely worth seeing for both "Black Mirror" and Paul Giamatti fans.