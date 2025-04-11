How Paul Giamatti's Heartbreaking Black Mirror Episode Connects To Season 1's Darkest Story

This post contains spoilers for the "Black Mirror" episodes "Eulogy" and "The Entire History of You."

"Black Mirror" fans often worry that the show has run out of genuine surprises or meaningful things to say. There's a familiar formula now to how a typical "Black Mirror" episode should go down: a seemingly sympathetic character is introduced to sci-fi technology, the tech turns out be eviler than first assumed, and the main character is revealed to be more complicit in this evil than we would've guessed. For the character to be a pure innocent victim of the technology isn't enough; the horror doesn't land unless the victim at least partially brings it upon themself.

On the surface at least, "Eulogy" checks off all of those boxes. Paul Giamatti's character Phillip is introduced as a lonely, heartbroken man, who's asked to use a sentient picture-enhancing computer to revisit key moments from a relationship in his twenties. The technology allows him to walk into old photos, letting his memories fill in and enhance the stuff existing outside the frame. It's a cool concept but it's not one Phillip is thrilled to take part in. He hates his recently-deceased ex-girlfriend Carol, and this process of revisiting his happy moments with her quickly brings out his vindictive side. He can't stop talking about how Carol was selfish and she ruined his life.

But as we watch him talk about Carol, it's clear there's a lot of guilt underneath his bitterness. Around halfway through we find out that Phillip cheated on her just as much as she cheated on him. We also learn that he had a drinking problem, that he hadn't taken her musical interests as seriously as he should've, and that he just wasn't a great boyfriend in general. Like many of "Black Mirror" protagonists over the show's run, Phillip is no saint.

