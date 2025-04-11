How Paul Giamatti's Heartbreaking Black Mirror Episode Connects To Season 1's Darkest Story
This post contains spoilers for the "Black Mirror" episodes "Eulogy" and "The Entire History of You."
"Black Mirror" fans often worry that the show has run out of genuine surprises or meaningful things to say. There's a familiar formula now to how a typical "Black Mirror" episode should go down: a seemingly sympathetic character is introduced to sci-fi technology, the tech turns out be eviler than first assumed, and the main character is revealed to be more complicit in this evil than we would've guessed. For the character to be a pure innocent victim of the technology isn't enough; the horror doesn't land unless the victim at least partially brings it upon themself.
On the surface at least, "Eulogy" checks off all of those boxes. Paul Giamatti's character Phillip is introduced as a lonely, heartbroken man, who's asked to use a sentient picture-enhancing computer to revisit key moments from a relationship in his twenties. The technology allows him to walk into old photos, letting his memories fill in and enhance the stuff existing outside the frame. It's a cool concept but it's not one Phillip is thrilled to take part in. He hates his recently-deceased ex-girlfriend Carol, and this process of revisiting his happy moments with her quickly brings out his vindictive side. He can't stop talking about how Carol was selfish and she ruined his life.
But as we watch him talk about Carol, it's clear there's a lot of guilt underneath his bitterness. Around halfway through we find out that Phillip cheated on her just as much as she cheated on him. We also learn that he had a drinking problem, that he hadn't taken her musical interests as seriously as he should've, and that he just wasn't a great boyfriend in general. Like many of "Black Mirror" protagonists over the show's run, Phillip is no saint.
'Eulogy' is the opposite of 'The Entire History of You'
Some fans might compare "Eulogy" to an episode like season 4's "Crocodile," which features similar memory-scanning technology. Or maybe they'll compare it to season 3's standout "San Junipero," a love story where the characters get to revisit the decades of their youth. For me it's most reminiscent of a story from all the way back in season 1: "The Entire History of You." In that episode, a jealous boyfriend obsessively rewinds and over-analyzes moments between him and his wife, eventually confirming that she's not only cheated on him but has knowingly had a baby with the man she cheated with.
I've always disliked "The Entire History of You," not because the writing is bad but because I found the episode miserable even by "Black Mirror" standards. The story's made more disturbing by the undercurrent of misogyny throughout it: the main character is controlling and vindictive towards his wife, which only makes it messier and more uncomfortable when his suspicions about her are proven 100% correct. We never actually get the wife's full side of the story here; we only see her from her angry, bitter husband's point of view.
"Eulogy" is also about the breakdown of a relationship, complete with a reveal that the woman involved had cheated and had another man's kid. But even though the episode also sticks to the man's perspective — to the point where we don't see Carol's face until the very end — "Eulogy" is more interested in asking how the woman feels. As Phillip trash-talks Carol throughout, the Guide he's with (a digital consciousness following him along in the memory simulation, played by Patsy Ferran) is constantly nudging him (and the viewer) to consider Carol's point of view.
What happens to the wife and baby after "The Entire History of You" is a total mystery, but "Eulogy" follows up on Carol and her kid, finishing their story in a dignified way. There is a lot more to Carol than what she did to Phillip, and the episode never forgets to make sure we know this.
Black Mirror gives Paul Giamatti a spectacular acting moment
"The Entire History of You" is still an effective critique of toxic masculinity, with the main character eventually regretting his obsessive behavior. But it's a cold, cruel examination of the topic, one that often feels like it's sneering at humanity itself. "Eulogy," meanwhile, is optimistic at its core. Phillip slowly proves himself worth rooting for, and the memory-enhancing technology here is undoubtedly a net positive for the world.
Much like Paul Giamatti's character's arc in "The Holdovers," you can see life returning to grumpy old Phillip, little by little, as he gets deeper into reminiscing about Carol. By the time the episode reaches its biggest reveal — Phillip discovers Carol had left a very important letter for him — all of Phillip's protestations have dropped: this guy still loves Carol deeply, no matter how much he's claimed otherwise. Giamatti's performance hints at this from minute one of course, but it's a thrill to see Phillip figure this out for himself. It's cathartic to watch him go from reluctantly pulling out a few photos to excitedly rummaging through his old things for anything Carol-related.
When Phillip finally gets to see young Carol's face again, revisiting his long-sought memory of her playing an original song on her cello, Giamatti's playing a man who's finally let himself feel again. He's been through a sad journey with lots of ugly moments, including one especially devastating gut punch in the final act, but unlike most "Black Mirror" protagonists he's come out of it a better person. "The Entire History of You" was about a man who succumbs to his rage and insecurities; "Eulogy" is about a man who lets them go.