The Last Of Us Season 2's Ending Explained By Co-Creators Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann

Stop reading right this second if you haven't watched "Convergence," the season 2 finale of "The Last of Us." You may also want to stop reading if you're not familiar with either of the original video games, particularly "The Last of Us Part II." Massive, enormous, Bloater-sized spoilers lie ahead — you've been warned!

The second season of "The Last of Us" has officially come to a close, and if you haven't played either of the original video games, you might have been a little surprised when, in the final moments of "Convergence," we abruptly switch perspectives. If you have played 2020's "The Last of Us Part II," though, you were prepared for this eventuality — specifically, that the story splits after Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) three days in Seattle and refocuses on Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), the young woman who killed Ellie's father figure Joel (Pedro Pascal) earlier in season 2. So, did showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (the latter of whom co-created the original two games for Naughty Dog) consider changing this up at all?

"We considered everything," Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter in a post-finale interview. "Maybe we should just interlace the stories [of Ellie and Abby]? I just remember saying, 'Isn't [switching perspectives] part of the genetics of how this story functions?' It's just part of the genetics. Now, what it means is we have to take risks as a television show, and HBO is backing us taking risks. But then again, we just did kill Pedro Pascal. Like [HBO] understands that this show is going to be a different show every season, which is a tricky thing to do when you're a hit show. You keep asking people like, 'I know you love this, we're taking it away and giving you this now.'"

"Abby is the hero of her story," Mazin said in the same interview, referring to the fact that we'll probably see a much bigger focus on Abby in season 3 (which is already confirmed). "Wherever we go next, we'll always be centering on somebody, whether it's Ellie and Dina, or Abby and Owen ... [But] everything is under the cloud or sunlight of Joel — what Joel did to Abby and what Abby did to Joel.'"