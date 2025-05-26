The Last Of Us Season 2 Finale Sets Up One Of TV's Biggest Risks Ever For Season 3

Those who haven't played "The Last of Us Part II" may have felt a bit baffled at the end of the HBO adaptation's sophomore season. After a whole season following Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) on their quest to kill Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) in Seattle, the season 2 finale rewinds in its final moments and shows what Abby was up to at the time that the pair from Jackson first arrived in the city.

This is a nod to how things are paced in the game, which does the exact same rewind and has players move through the same few days they just played as Ellie, but this time from Abby's perspective. And given that "The Last of Us" season 2 treats this moment like a big reveal, it seems to be signaling that the show will be following the same model, with at least part (if not all) of "The Last of Us" season 3 following Abby and her surrounding characters during the same timeline as season 2 covers for Ellie.

Writing that all out, it sounds rather complicated, even though the idea of a "Rashomon"-style rewind and perspective switch has been a common cinematic tool for many decades. It's also admirable for the show to stay loyal to this distinct narrative structure from the source material. Despite all that, HBO is taking a big risk with this apparent perspective switch for season 3, and not just because Abby isn't exactly the most popular character in the fandom. Showing the same three days from two different perspectives back to back is one thing when it all occurs seamlessly, but given the production schedule of prestige TV like "The Last of Us," this live-action version could wind up more confusing than poignant.

