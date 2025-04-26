What Happens To Abby In The Last Of Us Part II? Her Video Game Fate, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2.

Those who've been watching "The Last of Us" on HBO now know what fans of the original video games have known for years — that Joel (Pedro Pascal) doesn't exactly get a happy ending. Quite the contrary, he suffers the same grim fate on the show as he does in the games: being brutally beaten to death by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) with a golf club. The big difference is that in the game "The Last of Us Part II," Abby shows up with no fanfare or explanation, whereas the series reveals at the start of season 2 that she is the daughter of the doctor Joel killed to save Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in season 1.

If you haven't played the games, you may now be wondering what ultimately happens to Abby in that version of the story. Just be warned: "The Last of Us" has stayed pretty loyal to the source material so far, so it's safe to assume that her arc will be essentially the same on the show. If you don't want spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 3 or the potential season 4 (depending on how HBO splits things up), you probably shouldn't read any further.

With that out of the way, it's safe to say that Abby's arc likely doesn't go how you might expect after watching "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 2. In "The Last of Us Part II," she is a co-protagonist alongside Ellie, with the player controlling her for major chunks of the story. And Ellie's ensuing quest for revenge against Abby has plenty of twists and turns of its own.

