Where Was The Last Of Us Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

HBO's "The Last of Us" is notable for its impeccable production design, stunning cinematography, and its remarkable use of its locations to bring the post-apocalyptic world of the video games to life. The series features a lived-in, rugged, and vast reimagination of what becomes of America as the cordyceps fungus spreads, and filming on location helps bring that world to life in the prestige HBO drama series.

Advertisement

Although "The Last of Us" is set in the US, filming for both seasons primarily took place in Canada. Numerous locations were repurposed to recreate some of the series' most notable settings, many of which were faithful recreations of the worlds that the games introduced in both Parts I and II. With two seasons of "The Last of Us" now complete, here's a look at some of the series' major locations and how they were effectively used to immerse viewers into the cutthroat, heartbreaking, and occasionally tender world of "The Last of Us."