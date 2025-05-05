This Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 4 Scene Took A Full Week To Film

Not only does it sound like filming the subway sequence for "Day One," this episode of "The Last of Us," was smelly and gross, but Isabela Merced also revealed that the subway cars that she and Bella Ramsey had to climb, scale, and traverse throughout the scene moved, making it quite difficult for her to travel throughout the scene. "Yeah, they were actually rocking," Merced recalled. "I think they might've been on one of those mechanical stands, but also at the same time, they literally had the groups of people pushing on them. I could actively feel myself bouncing from one end of the car to the other, and then also having to shoot the guns in the right place — it was a really crazy sequence. It took a long time to do."

Advertisement

Here's something really fascinating, though: Merced said that she and Ramsey ended up creating a "secret language" on the fly to make sure that both of them were okay during this arduous shoot:

"But because of that experience, Bella and I ended up creating a secret language — that was the sequence in which we created a secret sign language to just communicate with each other about what it is that we were comfortable with or uncomfortable with when it came to what they were asking of us. And then also if we needed to pee or if we needed to ..."

When Aurthur followed up and clarified that the comfort level had to do with the physical activity in the scene and whether or not the actors used stunt doubles, Merced confirmed that doubles were always at the ready but that Ramsey wanted to jump in headfirst. "They were always there, and most of the time HBO preferred that they did it," Merced said of the show's talented stunt performers. "But Bella is someone very excited about the action, and maybe it's because they're younger than me, and I've been doing this for so long, I'm like, "Ah, I don't get paid to do stuff, so I'm good! There's somebody who has that job for a reason."

Advertisement

Still, Merced said that she knew she and Ramsey would be okay. "I didn't really feel unsafe ever," she concluded. "They were really on it. It's the perks of being a part of such a big-budget production." That's good to know, especially since we'll probably see more huge action set-pieces as season 2 continues.

"The Last of Us" airs new episodes on Sundays at 9 P.M. EST on Max and HBO.