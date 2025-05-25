Alan Ritchson Makes A Bold Prediction About Reacher Season 4
If there's one person who's more excited to get stuck back into the world of "Reacher" than its audience, it's Jack Reacher himself. Turning out an impressive third season that received rave reviews, the actor behind the bus-riding, bad-guy-punching hero, Alan Ritchson, has expressed his enthusiasm for what's in store in the future. Besides making huge claims about his alter-ego, he may also have teased a potential appearance in his old war buddy's spin-off series.
In a recent Instagram post, Ritchson submitted a fascinating slideshow of photos that were heavily embedded in the "Reacher-verse." The first image showed him with his co-star, Maria Sten, who has been with Ritchson since the show's beginning as Reacher's longtime pal, Francis Neagley, and is set to appear in her own untitled show. Pictured alongside Sten, Ritchson wrote, "Stopped by the 'Neagley' set to see my dear friend @mariasten who is absolutely crushing it."
We can expect that this isn't just a brief visit. The two were spotted shooting at Wrigley Field (via Bleeding Cool), so it looks like Reacher will lend his friend a hand (or a closed fist) for whatever she's got in store. As for Reacher's further adventures, Ritchson is already getting prepped for a fourth season of "Reacher" that might surpass what's come before, if the star's claim is anything to go by.
Alan Ritchson says Reacher season 4 might be the best yet
While there are no details regarding which book the next season of "Reacher" will be based on, it hasn't stopped Alan Ritchson from promising that whatever they're considering could wind up being the best in the show so far.
The Instagram post also includes photos of Ritchson in rehearsals with supervising stunt coordinator Buster Reeves, getting back to work prepping for impending scuffles on the show. In the caption Ritchson wrote, "Season 4 is going to be the most intensely physical season yet. My body is ready." The star added, "Season 4 is right around the corner and dare I say ... May be the best season yet?"
There are still 27 Jack Reacher novels remaining to pull off the shelf and turn into a bingeable format on Prime Video. It'll be interesting to see if any of the events of Neagley's show spill over into whatever chaos Reacher finds himself in for his own solo series as well. As far as we can tell, even with the slight delay to give Neagley her time to shine, "Reacher" season 4 is gearing up to start filming pretty soon. It'll be met with some lofty expectations from fans, and we hope for an even greater body count than before. Don't be surprised if Reacher delivers on both counts.