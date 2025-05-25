Alan Ritchson Makes A Bold Prediction About Reacher Season 4

If there's one person who's more excited to get stuck back into the world of "Reacher" than its audience, it's Jack Reacher himself. Turning out an impressive third season that received rave reviews, the actor behind the bus-riding, bad-guy-punching hero, Alan Ritchson, has expressed his enthusiasm for what's in store in the future. Besides making huge claims about his alter-ego, he may also have teased a potential appearance in his old war buddy's spin-off series.

In a recent Instagram post, Ritchson submitted a fascinating slideshow of photos that were heavily embedded in the "Reacher-verse." The first image showed him with his co-star, Maria Sten, who has been with Ritchson since the show's beginning as Reacher's longtime pal, Francis Neagley, and is set to appear in her own untitled show. Pictured alongside Sten, Ritchson wrote, "Stopped by the 'Neagley' set to see my dear friend @mariasten who is absolutely crushing it."

We can expect that this isn't just a brief visit. The two were spotted shooting at Wrigley Field (via Bleeding Cool), so it looks like Reacher will lend his friend a hand (or a closed fist) for whatever she's got in store. As for Reacher's further adventures, Ritchson is already getting prepped for a fourth season of "Reacher" that might surpass what's come before, if the star's claim is anything to go by.

