Star Trek Fans Can Visit The Future Birthplace Of Captain Kirk In A Real Iowa Town

When you're a big fan of something, sometimes it's fun to visit the places from that fandom. "Breaking Bad" fans turned Albuquerque, New Mexico into a tourism hot spot by visiting all of the various locations from the hit AMC series, for example, and even ended up getting statues built of leading characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in town. But what about something like "Star Trek," which takes place centuries into the future? Sure, fictional places like Federation Headquarters in San Francisco and Sisko's Creole Kitchen in New Orleans will one day exist, but you can't exactly visit them. There is one "Star Trek" location you can visit however: the future birthplace of James Tiberius Kirk, the Starfleet captain originally played by William Shatner in "Star Trek: The Original Series."

According to "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry, Kirk was from "a small town in Iowa," and Kirk joked in "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" that "I'm from Iowa, I only work in outer space," and in March 1985 the town of Riverside, Iowa staked their claim as the hometown and birthplace of Captain Kirk. It wasn't officially designated as Kirk's birthplace until an episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," but fans have been visiting the town for years to see all of the cool "Star Trek" sights, and it's all because city councilman Steve Miller decided to put the town on the map in a big way.