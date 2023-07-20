Strange New Worlds Just Borrowed A Key Plot Point From J.J. Abrams' Star Trek And Made It Official Canon

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Lost in Translation," a young James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) has just been promoted to the position of First Officer on board the U.S.S. Farragut. His brother Samuel (Dan Jeannotte) serves on the U.S.S. Enterprise as an anthropologist. In the canon of "Star Trek," James Kirk did indeed serve as First Officer on the Farragut, although Samuel's fate — as detailed in the episode "Operation — Annihilate!" (April 13, 1967) is far less rosy; he and his family will die at the hands (?) of flying pancake-looking critters that invade his planet-bound colony.

The Kirks' father is rarely mentioned in "Star Trek." The most explicit reference to the Kirk patriarch — prior to 2009 — came in a production memo regarding the episode "The Conscience of the King" (December 8, 1966) wherein Kirk (William Shatner) didn't merely witness an infamous massacre at the hands of Kodos the Executioner, but that his dad was murdered as well. This idea was abandoned, and the identity of Kirk's father wasn't made known.

The first time any on-screen mention of Kirk's father came about was in 2009 with the release of J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek." At the start of that film, George Kirk (Chris Hemsworth) was serving onboard a ship called the U.S.S. Kelvin when it was damaged by a Romulan vessel flying in through a portal from the future. George Kirk's son James was born in the middle of the conflagration, and George had just enough time to hear his infant son cry over a communication channel before he crashed the Kelvin into the enemy vessel and died. George Kirk's ship gave the alternate Abrams "Star Trek" timeline its commonly accepted name.

With "Lost in Translation," an element from the Kelvinverse has now become central "Trek" canon.