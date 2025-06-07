Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Showrunner Wishes He Could Change One Thing About The Show

There's nothing on TV right now quite like "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Serving as a prequel to the original "Star Trek" TV series, "Strange New Worlds" is a throwback to an earlier era of television in the 1960s — a time where tech optimism was still reasonable and space held infinite possibilities rather than being filled with junk satellites and billionaires trying to escape their earthly problems.

"Strange New Worlds" is indeed built around evoking these nostalgic memories and channeling them into something new and exciting. Its title sequence is reminiscent of the original "Star Trek" series, the costumes are full of details that eagle-eyed Trekkies will recognize, and the show's state of the art visual effects are beyond anything that was possible in the '60s. The result is a series that is both a smash hit, with a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a much anticipated season 3 on the horizon, and a show that stays true to what made the original "Star Trek" series so beloved. Trekkies both old and young love the show, and it's something "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry himself would be proud of.

But as much as the show is a throwback to the original series, there is one area in which "Strange New Worlds" is frustratingly modern — at least according to showrunner Akiva Goldsman — and that is the number of episodes it gets for each season.