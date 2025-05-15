Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Release Date Revealed, And It's Closer Than You'd Think

It's officially official: According to a new press release from Paramount, the third season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The season will debut with two episodes at once, and new episodes will then drop on a weekly basis thereafter until September 11. The season, like the first two in the series, will run 10 episodes.

The above image is the season's newest promotional poster, only just made available to the public. This joins a series of character posters, revealed back in March. The new poster doesn't include Penia (Carol Kane), the Enterprise's new engineer, nor the young Scotty (Martin Quinn), only just introduced in the final episodes of the show's second season, although they were mentioned in the press release. Also returning are Melanie Scrofalo, who plays Captain Batel, a potential love interest for Captain Pike, and Paul Wesley as the young James T. Kirk. Also included in the cast will be notable guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, and Cillian O'Sullivan.

Otherwise, the core cast members — Babs Olusanmokun, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Rebecca Romijn, Anson Mount, Celia Rose-Gooding, Christina Chong, Melissa Navia — all remain, as seen on the above poster.

None of the stories for season 3's episodes have been revealed yet, of course, beyond a few scenes and previews. We previously broke down the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 trailer, noting that the new season will feature a holodeck, a new Vulcan character (Oswalt), an episode with old-timey landline phones (!), and the potential appearance of Trelane, the Squire of Gothos. Paramount hasn't released any episode titles yet, so no hints, Trekkies. The season will remain relaxingly hidden until enthused fans can discover it organically.