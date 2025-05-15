Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Release Date Revealed, And It's Closer Than You'd Think
It's officially official: According to a new press release from Paramount, the third season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The season will debut with two episodes at once, and new episodes will then drop on a weekly basis thereafter until September 11. The season, like the first two in the series, will run 10 episodes.
The above image is the season's newest promotional poster, only just made available to the public. This joins a series of character posters, revealed back in March. The new poster doesn't include Penia (Carol Kane), the Enterprise's new engineer, nor the young Scotty (Martin Quinn), only just introduced in the final episodes of the show's second season, although they were mentioned in the press release. Also returning are Melanie Scrofalo, who plays Captain Batel, a potential love interest for Captain Pike, and Paul Wesley as the young James T. Kirk. Also included in the cast will be notable guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, and Cillian O'Sullivan.
Otherwise, the core cast members — Babs Olusanmokun, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Rebecca Romijn, Anson Mount, Celia Rose-Gooding, Christina Chong, Melissa Navia — all remain, as seen on the above poster.
None of the stories for season 3's episodes have been revealed yet, of course, beyond a few scenes and previews. We previously broke down the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 trailer, noting that the new season will feature a holodeck, a new Vulcan character (Oswalt), an episode with old-timey landline phones (!), and the potential appearance of Trelane, the Squire of Gothos. Paramount hasn't released any episode titles yet, so no hints, Trekkies. The season will remain relaxingly hidden until enthused fans can discover it organically.
What to expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3
Paramount's press release also included a broad synopsis for season 3, which reads as follows:
"In season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic 'Star Trek,' season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other 'Star Trek.'"
"Strange New Worlds" ended its second season on a cliffhanger that saw the Enterprise under attack from the Gorn. No doubt, the first one or two episodes of season 3 will feature the resolution to that storyline.
The line in the synopsis about "varying genres" is a declaration that "Strange New Worlds" will continue with its whimsical genre experimentation, something it has become known for. "Strange New Worlds" is lighter and generally more comedic than the "Star Trek" shows that came before it, and it has already had a musical episode, a fantasy episode, an animated crossover, an "Aliens" inspired episode, a war episode, and multiple other episodes tackling different genres besides. The show's creatives have even joked (?) about a potential muppets episode, but those remain unsubstantiated at this juncture.
"Strange New Worlds," as of this writing, is the last "Star Trek" series standing after a spate of cancelations. "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and the "Short Treks" shorts have all been brought to a close in the last few years, as has the acclaimed animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy." Meanwhile, the "Star Trek" series "Starfleet Academy" is currently in the works and will serve as a spin-off of "Discovery."
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, to reiterate, will begin streaming July 17, 2025, on Paramount+.