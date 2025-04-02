5 Details You May Have Missed In The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Trailer

There are multiple scenes in the new "Strange New Worlds" trailer that see the main cast members dressed in 1930s-style clothing, and play-acting some kind of murder mystery plot. La'an (Christina Chong) wears a gray plaid coat, a scarf, and a large red hat. Both she and Spock (Ethan Peck) are also seen standing against a black wall with a yellow grid on it, which Trekkies will instantly tell you is a holodeck.

Advertisement

Holodecks, at least the ones with the yellow grids, weren't introduced until "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which takes place over a century after the events of "Strange New Worlds." Spock and La'an play-acting a murder mystery on a holodeck implies that they have been thrown forward in time (which is common on "Star Trek"), or that holodecks had already existed in the early days of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The latter is certain possible, as a holodeck-like technology was presented on "Star Trek: The Animated Series," which only takes place about a decade after "Strange New Worlds." Trekkies already know that holograms were installed on the original U.S.S. Enterprise (Captain Pike is seen using them, and hating them, on "Star Trek: Discovery"), so it's more likely that holodecks were around in Kirk's time and the crew just never mentioned them.

Advertisement

Either way, it means that "Strange New Worlds" is tapping into a long-held Trek tradition of giving the show visual variety by taking its characters into a holographically simulated environment. We'll have to wait to see why La'an felt the need to investigate an imaginary murder in a 20th century fashion.