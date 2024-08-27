Star Trek: Starfleet Academy BTS Photos Reveal Full Cast As Series Starts Filming

Space school is officially in session: the newest installment in the "Star Trek" universe, "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," has begun production according to the franchise's official website and social media accounts. In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the full cast of the new younger-gen series reports for duty in front of the historic "Star Trek" Stage, and everybody looks pretty dang jazzed to be there.

Holly Hunter is now officially confirmed to be playing the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy in the cadet-centric new series, and the beloved actor stands at the center of the excited full cast photo (seen above). The Oscar-winning Hunter has, of course, appeared in such phenomenal films as "Broadcast News" and "The Piano," and has a long history on television that includes key roles on shows like "Saving Grace," "Top of the Lake," and "Succession." She knows how to pick a project, and her presence in "Starfleet Academy" makes it an immediate must-watch.

Hunter isn't the only highly decorated actor in the show's cast. Standing beside her in the new first look photo is none other than Paul Giamatti, who won the internet last award season when he took home nearly every trophy (except the Oscar) for his role in Alexander Payne's warm coming-of-age film "The Holdovers," then went to In 'N Out. With his tongue sticking out and his hands triumphantly showing double Vulcan salutes, Giamatti could not look more stoked to be following up his season of recognition with a role on a "Star Trek" show. Giamatti has a recurring guest star role in the new series, though the details surrounding it have yet to be fully revealed.